EFFINGHAM — The long-awaited Illinois Department of Transportation multiyear project to widen and improve Fayette Avenue in Effingham is inching toward reality. Construction could begin in summer 2023.
The Effingham City Council on Tuesday heard updates on the IDOT project that has been discussed in the community for at least a decade, according Effingham Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman.
The council approved cost-sharing agreements for design work on relocation of utilities. The city’s portion will be paid from the Triangle Business District, totaling about $800,000 for the relocation work. The city’s portion for roadway construction is expected to be $400,000, in addition to the utilities relocation work.
The council also approved agreements for a water main relocation project for which IDOT will pay 50%; a sanitary sewer relocation that will be paid in full by IDOT; and a sanitary force main relocation project that will be paid in full by the city.
Phase 1 of the project is expected to be bid in January 2023. Construction is expected to take two years. This phase will run from Raney Street to Walnut Street.
Phase 2 of the project will run from Walnut Street to Long Street and is in the design phase now. Construction for this phase is also expected to take two years.
During the entire time, Fayette Avenue will remain open to traffic. The project is expected to cost in total $27.1 million.
After the meeting, Heuerman explained why the IDOT project is a game changer for Effingham.
“This is a huge project for Effingham," he said in an email. “It will change the landscape and future development in this area entirely. Safety is the primary reason for such a huge reconstruction project. This is a major arterial roadway throughout the City of Effingham, connecting multiple state routes.”
“Narrow lanes and high volumes of traffic mixed with semis cause safety issues and unnecessary congestion,” Heuerman added. “The plan is to have four lanes of traffic with turn lanes and a bike path. There will be new lighting, ADA sidewalks, traffic signal upgrades and storm sewers are also proposed.”
IDOT stated on a website created for the multiyear project that the high number of crashes in the area warrant a reconfiguration of the current roadway.
The website has been set up to provide residents, business owners and travelers with the information they need to know about what is happening along Fayette Avenue during the project. The website is idot.illinois.gov/projects/fayette-avenue-reconstruction
