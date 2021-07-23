This week the Effingham County Health Department reported 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 – the highest number of weekly cases since early May.
Among those testing positive: Five boys and a girl under 10; two women in their 20s; three men and two women in their 30s; a woman in her 40s; a man and four women in their 50s; two men and a woman in their 60s.
On Thursday, July 29, the Health Department will have a Moderna first and second dose clinic from 10 a.m. to noon for those 18 and over. Appointments can be booked at effcohealth.org .
With cases rising, especially in children, Effingham County Health Department asks everyone to do their part to limit the spread of the delta variant as the county prepares for children to return to school in August. Remember:
• Vaccinate.
• Distance socially.
• Use masks if unvaccinated.
• Practice hand hygiene.
• Socialize outdoors or in well ventilated locations.
• Avoid crowds.
• Isolate and quarantine when required.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 7,983 new confirmed and probable cases in Illinois, including 47 additional deaths since reporting July 16, 2021. More than 73% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 58% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,407,929 cases, including 23,401 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on July 16, laboratories have reported 241,150 specimens for a total of 26,534,129. As of Thursday night, 670 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 135 patients were in the ICU and 44 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 16-22, 2021 is 3.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from July 16-22, 2021 is 3.5%. The Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 2.9% through July 19, with Effingham County at 3.5% for the same period; this number is expected to increase as IDPH updates current cases.
A total of 13,056,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of the end of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 19,928 doses. Since reporting on July 16, 139,495 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
