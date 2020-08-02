Joni Beckman of Teutopolis is the 2020 Effingham County Fair Junior Miss.
Pictured from left to right are the Effingham County Jr. Miss Third Runner Up, Presley Siebert of Altamont; the Second Runner Up, Melia Wendling of Watson.; 2019 Jr. Miss Hali Kreke; 2019 Miss Effingham County Queen, Shayna Phillips; First Runner Up, Korina Hecht of Effingham; and Fourth Runner Up Kyndal Fearday of Watson.
Seated is Joni Beckman.
Joni, 13, is the daughter of Tony and Michelle Beckman of Teutopolis. She attends Teutopolis Junior High School and is involved in drama club, choir, band, student council and scholar bowl. She was named to the school honor roll. Special awards include Hog Showmanship Reserve Champion, Cards Best of Show trophy, peanut butter Best of Show trophy and two state fair ribbons.
Her hobbies are playing piano and drums, reading, baking, ice skating, pond skating, rollerblading, painting, embellishing artist, patch collecting, dog agility and box collecting. She likes smiling, making jokes, camping, books, tubing, sledding, ice skating, rollerblading, swimming, arcade games and fish sticks.
She dislikes the color pink, the smell of cinnamon, insects, spelling, when people smack while eating and orange-flavored food.
