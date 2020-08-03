ALTAMONT — Contestants from across the county brought glitz and glamour to the stage for the annual Effingham County Fair Miss and Junior Miss pageants.
Taylor Hartke, 21, of Teutopolis was crowned queen, and joining Hartke as the 2020 junior miss queen was fellow Teutopolis native Joni Beckman, 13.
This year's pageant looked a little different. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the Effingham County Fair and limited gatherings, so pageant organizers offered a virtual viewing of the event.
In-person audience members at the fairgrounds were limited to a select few family members of the 14 junior miss and six miss contestants. The event was also broadcast on the fair's Facebook page via livestream and was recorded on the social media site for future viewing.
Pageant organizer Shelly Beckman said organizers and fair board members decided to go ahead and hold one part of the fair that area youth had put so much work into.
"The reason we are still having this pageant is because this is one thing that we could still do for these kids this summer. The children of our community have had to deal with so much disappointment from this COVID," Beckman said.
The pageant is also about more than just beauty, Beckman added.
"This is not just a beauty pageant. Our contestants leave with improved public speaking skills, interview skills and more self confidence," Beckman said.
The six Effingham County Miss contestants graced the stage Sunday in three judged competitions, including physical fitness, pop question and speech, and stage presence and evening gown.
In her speech, Hartke recalled a time when she and her three brothers dialed 911 out of curiosity while the quadruplets were toddlers. Hartke said growing up with her brothers and in her family has taught her to be responsible and to do the right thing.
Hartke expressed her love of connecting the average person with agriculture while answering the two pop questions. The questions included how the Effingham County queen would utilize her social media platform and how the queen would promote the fair and agriculture in a difficult time like the pandemic.
Following the pageant, Hartke said her experience as a state Future Farmers of America officer helped her to excel in the question and speech portion of the pageant.
"A few years ago I was a state FFA officer, so I did a lot of speaking engagements, and it was kind of like my place. I knew when I was up there giving my speech, I knew this is where I should be," Hartke said. "It was one of those speeches that I felt other people could relate to or visualize it happening."
Hartke wasn't sure how to feel after she was crowned. She said she never pictured herself in the queen role, but chose to participate in the pageant to push herself out of her comfort zone.
Hartke has been involved with the Effingham County Fair for a majority of her life, whether it was participating in 4-H shows or helping with the fair in general. The pageant was something she had never tried before, so to win on her first outing was a surprise to her.
Hartke said despite many unknowns on how the pandemic may affect typical queen duties, she is looking forward to representing Effingham County.
"I'm looking forward to just expanding the outreach. There's so much that happens at this fair. The board members pour their heart and soul into it," Hartke said. "There's also so much agriculture in our county, so let's put that all together and really try to broadcast that in some new ways. I know with COVID that's going to look different, but that's OK. This reign, as well as the junior miss', doesn't have to be any less than before. It just has to be a little more innovative."
Fellow Effingham County royalty, Junior Miss Joni Beckman, said she is looking forward to working with Hartke and representing her county.
Beckman's favorite part of competing for Effingham County Junior Miss was getting to know her fellow contestants. She said she and the other girls formed lasting friendships during their practices.
Being selected as junior miss came as a shock to Beckman, who was not expecting to be crowned.
"My jaw completely dropped. I did this for fun. I had no intention of winning," Beckman said.
Hartke will represent Effingham County at the state-level fair queen pageant next year.
Runners-up for the Effingham County Miss Queen contest were first runner-up Emily Becker and second runner-up Zyandra Zerrusen. Runners-up for the Junior Miss contest were first runner-up Korina Hecht, second runner-up Melia Wendling, third runner-up Presely Siebert and fourth runner-up Kyndal Fearday.
Beckman said the fair board is considering livestreaming future fair events on its social media pages for a fee to viewers. This year's livestream was free to viewers as it was the first.
