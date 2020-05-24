Two area teens were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Effingham County Saturday.
According to Illinois State Police, a 16-year-old from Toledo was driving a 2007 gray Saturn eastbound on Effingham County Road 1400th when the teen failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with 2300th Street (Dieterich blacktop) and struck a 1999 maroon International truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Milton L. Oesch, 44, of Calhoun, that was traveling southbound on 2300th. The accident occurred at 11:48 a.m.
The teen driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger, Roddnie C. Deters, 19, of Teutopolis, was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.
ISP continues to investigate the crash.
