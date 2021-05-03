Two teens died in an accident on Interstate 70 Sunday in Cumberland County.
Illinois State Police reported Ethan Angerami, 19, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was driving a gray 2015 Ford truck west when he left the roadway to the right near milepost 122 and struck the right rear of a blue 2020 Freightlinger truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Rodney Rice, 56, of Chillicothe, Texas, that was parked on the shoulder. The accident occurred at 6:04 a.m.
Angerami and a passenger, John Hibbard, 18, of Libson Falls, Maine, were pronounced dead at the scene. Rice was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The right lane of the interstate was closed for about seven hours during the crash investigation. The investigation is ongoing.
Rice was cited for improper parking.
