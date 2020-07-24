Two people were taken to St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital on Thursday afternoon following an accident on Route 40 in Effingham County, a little more than half a mile west of 800th Street.
Police said a 2004 Chevrolet driven by Margaret R. Sporleder, 41, Vandalia, was westbound and stopped in traffic, waiting to turn into a driveway. A 1990 Pontiac driven by Chase A. Evans, 18, of Altamont rear-ended the Chevrolet. Two passengers in Sporleder’s vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. Evans was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.