Two suspects are in custody following the death of an elderly man near Edgewood.
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 officials assisted the Clay County Sheriff’s Department in investigating the death and suspected home invasion of Roger Courson, 80, after he was found dead in his home near Edgewood by a family member on Sunday, Sept. 26.
Suspects were developed in the case after Effingham City Police Department Crime Stoppers received a tip from the public. Based on information gathered during the investigation, two suspects were taken into custody on Sept. 30, and a Clay County judge found probable cause to detain them on Oct. 1. The Clay County State’s Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case and formal charges are expected.
ISP DCI Zone 8 was assisted in the ongoing investigation by the Clay and Marion County sheriff’s departments and Centralia Police Department. No additional information is being released at this time. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 8 Special Agent Timothy Brown via email at Timothy.Brown@illinois.gov or phone 217-342-7861.
