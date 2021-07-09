The Effingham Police Department reported that at 11:15 a.m. on July 2, south of the intersection of Banker and Frederic, a vehicle driven by Martina Guerrero-Torres, 36, Effingham, sideswiped a motorcycle operated by Christopher W. Moschenrose, 43, Effingham.
Moschenrose, as well as a passenger on the motorcycle, Jamie A. Gosnell, 29, Effingham, sustained injuries and both were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.
Guerrero-Torres was ticketed for driving while license suspended, operating a motor vehicle with revoked registration, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to police.
