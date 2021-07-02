The Effingham County Health Department reported on Friday that there have been two COVID related deaths of Effingham County residents this week, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 74 in the county.
One of the deceased was a man in his 70s and the other was a woman in her 80s. The department also received confirmation of five new positive cases of COVID-19.
On Thursday, July 8, the Health Department will have a first and second dose Moderna Clinic from 10 a.m. to noon for those 18 and over, second doses are for those who had their first dose on or before June 10, 2021. Appointments can be booked at effcohealth.org.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 2,120 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 54 additional deaths since reporting on June 25. Almost 72% (71.8%) of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 56% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,392,552 cases, including 23,245 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on June 25, laboratories have reported 234,527 specimens for a total of 25,868,855. As of Thursday night, 424 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 97 patients were in the ICU and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 25 – July 1, 2021 is 0.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 25 – July 1, 2021 is 1.1%. The Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 1.1% through June 28, with Effingham County at 0.8% for the same period.
“Celebrate the Fourth of July holiday weekend while exercising appropriate caution,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “While many events are outside, it is still important for unvaccinated people to take precautions and, when necessary, avoid large crowds where social distancing is not possible. For indoor events, unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks, and vaccinated individuals may choose to do so as well as the more virulent strain of COVID-19, Delta variant, increases in Illinois.”
A total of 12,648,167 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 41,150 doses. Since reporting on June 25, 288,050 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at dph.illinois.gov/covid19.
