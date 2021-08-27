The Effingham County Health Department on Friday reported the COVID-19 related deaths of a man and a woman in their 60s over the previous week, raising the number of deaths in the county to to 77 since the pandemic began.
The department also reported 127 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over that period. Among them: a boy and a girl under age of one; nine boys and five girls under 10; six boys and 10 girls in their teens; 13 men and eight women in their 20s; 13 men and 15 women in their 30s; three men and seven women in their 40s; eight men and 11 women in their 50s; four men and three women in their 60s; a man and four women in their 70s; two men and one woman in their 80s; and two women in their 90s.
The latest local deaths come as the state returns to an indoor masking mandate on Monday and and educators and health care professionals have been ordered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine amid an ongoing surge in the pandemic that first arrived in Illinois in March 2020.
Meanwhile, several area school districts that have been placed on probation for defying the state's requirement for masks in school have scheduled special meetings to reconsider their stances. School board meetings are scheduled Monday in Altamont, St. Elmo and North Clay, and on Tuesday in Teutopolis, Dieterich and South Central.
Sarah Bush Lincoln activated its internal disaster plan Thursday morning due to the continuing surge of patients seeking care, according to a press release.
SBL President and CEO Jerry Esker explained that it is fairly unusual to call the Internal Disaster Plan, but SBL wants to be in the best place possible to care for the large numbers of people who are very ill.
“Hospitals throughout the State are experiencing large patient surges and open beds are becoming very limited," Esker said in the release. "For that reason, transferring patients is not a practical option. We will do everything we can, and use all resources to ensure patients in this community receive the best care possible."
In the plan, SBL is deploying the MABAS tent (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) just outside the Emergency Department to care for those without COVID-19 and who are less ill. The tent was initially erected in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. The air conditioned tent has enough room to care for six patients. The Emergency Department typically sees about 80 to 100 patients daily, but in the last few weeks, has treated upward of 130 people a day.
In an effort to free up beds sooner, if patients are appropriate for this, they will be discharged from the Lumpkin Education Center, Entrance C, as they wait for rides home, SBL VP Patient Care Continuum Sandy Miller, explained in the release. Directional signage will be placed to help people find Entrance C.
The nine-bed Critical Care Unit is full, but as people begin to recover and are able, they are being moved to a step-down unit to make room for more severely ill people.
“We are using all the resources we have available to create the needed space for our patients,” Miller said.
On Thursday, there were 33 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at SBL and another 19 people being cared for at home through the COVID @ Home program in which they connect daily with a medical provider who monitors their conditions.
The statewide vaccine requirement goes into effect Sept. 5 and will apply to “all P-12 teachers and staff, all higher education personnel, all higher education students, and health care workers in a variety of settings, such as hospitals, nursing homes, urgent care facilities and physician’s offices,” Pritzker said at a news conference in Chicago on Thursday.
“Effective Sept. 5, individuals working in these settings who are unable or unwilling to receive their first dose of vaccine will be required to get tested for COVID-19 at least once a week, and IDPH and (the Illinois State Board of Education) may require more frequent testing in certain situations, like in an outbreak,” he said.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 25,636 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 174 additional deaths since Aug. 20. Almost 78% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 61% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,508,005 cases, including 23,889 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. As of Thursday night, 2,240 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 500 patients were in the ICU and 253 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 20-26 is 5.2%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Aug. 20-26 is 5.7%. However, regional 7-day test positivity averages range from 4.1% to 10.6%.
Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 7.8% through Aug. 23, with Effingham County at 8.8% for the same period. Effingham County is in an area of HIGH transmission as defined by the CDC.
A total of 13,914,213 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,056 doses. Since Aug. 20, 168,391 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
On Tuesday, Aug. 31 the Effingham County Health Department will have third dose clinics, only for those who are immunocompromised. There will be a third dose Moderna clinic from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. This clinic is for those who are immunocompromised and aged 18 and over.
Then there will be a third dose Pfizer clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for those who are immunocompromised and aged 12 and over. All third doses need to be the same vaccine as the first two doses and also need to be at least 28 days after the second dose. For these two clinics only, appointments must be made by phone, call the Effingham County Health Department on 217-342-9237 to make an appointment. Please note J&J shots are not currently included in this.
COVID vaccine appointments can be booked at effcohealth.org .
