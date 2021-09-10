The Effingham County Health Department on Friday reported the COVID-related deaths this week of two county residents, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 80s, bringing the number of confirmed deaths to 80 since the pandemic began.
There were 219 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported since Monday. When added to the numbers released on Monday, this brings Effingham County’s seven-day total to 309.
Just as it was a week ago, 30% of the cases are school age children.
“Please do not send children to school who are sick or who have been close contacts to positive cases,” the health department asked in a press release.
On Friday the Illinois Department of Public Health reported an “outbreak” at one Effingham County school: Altamont Lutheran School, where 16 cases of COVID-19 were reported among students and staff.
Outbreak information is reported once clusters of cases are confirmed to be linked by location and time (within 14 days). The outbreak information is reported by local health departments to the Illinois Department of Public Health through an outbreak reporting system. Specific outbreaks included are those that have been identified by the local health department to have two or more COVID-19 cases who may have a shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households. Case counts for school-related outbreaks also include those associated with before and after school programs (e.g., school-sponsored sports). These outbreaks do not include secondary cases that may occur in a household member who has not been on school grounds.
Among the new cases reported in Effingham County: a boy under 1; 22 boys and 16 girls under 10; 20 males and 19 females in their teens; nine men and six women in their 20s; 14 men and 32 women in their 30s; 15 men and 11 women in their 40s; nine men and 11 women in their 50s; eight men and and seven women in their 60s; five men and six women in their 70s; two men and six women in their 80s.
Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 7.5% through Sept. 6, with Effingham County at 12.5% for the same period.
Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 26,062 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 197 additional deaths since reporting Sept. 3.
More than 79% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 62% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 66% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 51% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,564,386 cases, including 24,261 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Sept. 3 laboratories have reported 578,943 specimens for a total of 29,756,833.
As of Thursday night, 2,346 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 549 patients were in the ICU and 311 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
