EFFINGHAM — Two more long-time Effingham city employees are retiring with a combined 53 years of service to citizens.
Frank Schniederjon started as summer help for the city and went full time Jan. 28, 1997, working for the water department. He retired Feb. 5, with 26 years of service.
Jeff Dirks started working with the city on Feb. 26, 1996. Dirks’ official retirement day was Jan. 23, logging him at 27 years with the city, also in the water department.
Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said during an Effingham City Council meeting last week that both men deserved recognition for their hard work in sometimes not the greatest weather conditions.
“Main breaks are one of the most difficult things to be on because they usually don’t happen when weather is 80 degrees with sunshine outside,” said Heuerman. “These guys get the call when people need them the most. That’s what these guys do.”
Schniederjon’s responsibilities were mostly to install and maintain the city’s water distribution system, Heuerman said.
“Frank (Schniederjon) was the guy on call during this past Christmas,” said Heuerman. “He worked three days straight in negative 30-degree weather, helping residents and businesses with frozen water meters and pipes.”
Dirks started as a meter reader in 1996, when every meter was read by hand and on foot, without any computers. He moved into the water treatment plant and later outside to water maintenance duties, Heuerman said.
In other matters, the City Council:
- Approved giving up to $25,000 in TIF Redevelopment Agreement funds to Effingham Vet Clinic, which purchased Walton and Haarmann Vet Clinic at 407 East Jefferson Street, primarily for exterior work on its building. The proposed renovation project is expected to cost the owners $144,700.
- Approved a list of items no longer necessary for the city and available for sale, including C7 Christmas light strands and lamps, colored spotlights on custom strands, Christmas decorations, two new deer cameras, miscellaneous tools, Stihl concrete saw, toolboxes, two-way radios, two bicycles, water meters and hydrants.
- Approved seeking bids to sell Engine 575, a 2001 Pierce Pump at Central Fire Station.
- Agreed to allow the use of Motor Fuel Tax funds, in the amount of $58,650, for construction engineering services for the Rickelman Avenue Phase II project.
Agreed to allow $1,199,729.05 of Motor Fuel Tax Funds, of which $812,463.72 are Rebuild Illinois Fun
- ds, for construction of Rickelman Avenue Phase II Project.
- Agreed to allow the use of Motor Fuel Tax funds, in the amount of $79,500, for preliminary engineering services for the Rickelman Avenue Intersection project.
- Accepted a proposal from Crawford, Murphy & Tilly for an Engineering Study Agreement at the Wastewater Treatment Plant in the amount of $55,000. Payment for this study will be made from the Sewer Fund.
- Discussed closing a portion of a stre
et and a parking lot much of the day June 3 for Magic & Mischief: A Fairy Market, which will run from 1 to 8 p.m. Hazel-Jayne Crystals requested the permission to temporarily close off East Section Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street, in addition to the Cit
- y Parking Lot across from East Section Street from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. that day. No action was taken.
- Introduced new employee Amy Vogel as the city’s Human Resources Assistant.
