A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Michael W. Mattox, 60, of Dundas, was traveling westbound on West North Avenue approaching South West Street in Olney, IL. The vehicle proceeded through the intersection and ran off roadway on the northwest corner where it struck the outdoor patio portion of the Deuce’s Wild Saloon, according to police. Two female pedestrians standing on the patio were struck by the vehicle and were pronounced deceased on scene by the Richland County Coroner’s Office. They are DeAnn C. Richardson, 48, of Olney, and Judy L. Jourdan, 69, o9f Olney.
This incident remains under joint investigation by the Olney Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and Illinois State Police.
Mattox was arrested for Aggravated Driving Under the Influence, No Valid License, and Improper Lane Usage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.