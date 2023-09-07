Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Route 33 at the intersection of Route 32 in Summit Township on Sept. 5, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Christina L. Williams, 31, Stewardson, was southbound in a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ and stopped at stop sign at about 5:55 a.m. when she pulled into the path of a 2015 Jeep driven westbound on Route 33 by Blaine A. Koester, 27, Shumway, police said.
The Jeep became engulfed in flames and the Equinox wound up in a ditch.
Williams was taken to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries and Koester was taken there with incapacitating injuries, police said.
Williams was cited for failure to yield.
