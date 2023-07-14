Two people were injured in a tw-vehicle accident at the intersection of Route 40 and 2100th Street in St. Francis Township on July 12, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident happened about 7:30 p.m. when a 2019 Ford vehicle driven by Randall W. Hites, 59, Effingham, was southbound on 2100th Street, stopped at the intersection and then proceeded to cross Route 40.
Hites’ vehicle and a 2016 Dodge driven by Sandie L. Landis, 43, Mifflinburg, Pa., collided. Hites’ vehicle came to rest in the road and Landis’ vehicle came to rest in the south ditch, east of the intersection.
Hites was taken to St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries and so was a passenger in that vehicle, Brenda Cooper, 54, Louisville.
Hites was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way.
