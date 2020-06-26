Two people were injured in a crash on Route 40 between Altamont and Funkhouser on Thursday, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s department.
The accident happened near the intersection of 640th Street in Jackson Township shortly after 4 p.m. Police said a vehicle driven by Bradley S. Myers, 42, of Altamont, was westbound on Route 40 when it struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Edith S. Higgs, 77, of Altamont, which was attempting to turn south onto 640th Street.
Both drivers were transported to St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
