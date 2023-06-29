The drivers in a two-vehicle accident in Beecher City on Tuesday were were taken to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, according to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office.
Police said Stacey N. Osborne, 30, Beecher City, and Brittany K. Huddleston, 37, Neoga, were traveling westbound on Poplar Street, about a quarter mile was of Sprint Street, at 6:39 p.m.
Huddleston, driving a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, slowed to turn and Osborne, driving a 2001 Ford F150, struck the rear of the Malibu, according to police.
Both were transported by Rural Med. Osborne was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.