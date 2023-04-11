EFFINGHAM — Two residents escaped a mobile home fire Tuesday morning in Effingham.
The Effingham Fire Department received a call at 8:45 a.m. about smoke coming out of a mobile home and a man hanging from a window at 203 Lakewood Manor Drive in Effingham, according to the Effingham Fire Department.
First-responders soon arrived on the scene to find smoke still coming out of the building and one of the occupants sitting on the ground outside the residence, officials said.
The occupant informed first-responders there was another occupant in the building who managed to safely exit without assistance.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, preventing further damage to the structure.
A search of the home revealed that no other occupants were present.
Rural Med Emergency Medical Services transported one of the occupants to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation with the assistance of the Effingham Fire Department and Effingham Police Department.
Firefighters remained on scene for nearly an hour.
The Effingham Fire Department received assistance from Effingham City Dispatch, Effingham Police Department, Rural Med Emergency Medical Services, Ameren Gas, Norris Electric, Shumway Fire Protection District, Teutopolis Fire Protection District, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.
