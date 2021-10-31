Following a narcotics investigation by Effingham Police Department Investigations, a search warrant was conducted on the 900 block of South Third Street on Oct. 27 by members of the Effingham City/County Special Response Team (SRT).
Items located in the residence included methamphetamine, paraphernalia, narcotic packaging material and other contraband items. The Effingham Police Department was assisted by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force.
As a result of the investigation and search warrant, the following were arrested on the following charges:
Ashley N. Schaufler, 24, Effingham, Manufacturing/Delivery of Methamphetamine 15-100 grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Daniel A. Barger, 44, Effingham, Possession of Methamphetamine less than 5 grams, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Manufacturing/Delivery of Methamphetamine is a Class X felony that could result in imprisonment of six to 30 years, as well as a fine not to exceed $100,000. Possession of Drug Paraphernalia is a Class A misdemeanor with a minimum fine of $750, up to one year imprisonment and two years of probation. Possession of Methamphetamine is a Class 3 felony.
“Rooting out illegal narcotic use and distribution is something both the citizens of Effingham and our police department take serious. We hope that those who seek help get the help they need. If you choose to report illegal narcotic activity, we sincerely suggest calling Effingham Police Department at 217-347-0774 or our anonymous Crimestoppers line at 217-347-6583,” said Chief Jason McFarland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.