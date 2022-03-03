Two people were killed in an accident in Shelby County Wednesday.
Illinois State Police reported Matthew W. Mau, 38, of Chatham, was driving a silver 2020 Nissan van west on 2100 North Road approaching Illinois Route 128 near Findlay when Mau failed to stop and struck the driver’s side of a blue 2015 International truck-tractor semitrailer driven by Louis M. Hankins, 59, of Shumway, that was southbound on Illinois 128. The accident occurred at 1:23 p.m.
Mau and a passenger, Morgan R. Wickham, 26, of Springfield, died at the scene. Hankins was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
