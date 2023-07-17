Two people died in a multiple-vehicle crash in Richland County at about 6:50 a.m. Friday, Illinois State Police reported on Monday.
Police identified the dead as Justin A. Lynn, 22, of Cisne, IL, and Colten H. Stewart, 24, also of Cisne. Stewart was a passenger in a 1997 Chevrolet GMT-400 driven by Lynn.
Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the following:
Three vehicles were traveling east on Route 50, west of North Cottage Hill Road, entering a construction zone.
A 2007 International FL70 driven by Cody M. Wolfe, 32, of Clay City, IL was stopped at a stop sign being held by a construction worker. The GMT-400 driven by Lynn was stopped behind the FL70.
A 2016 Peterbilt Acclaim, pulling semi-trailer and driven by Jonathan J. Wilson., 18, of Taylorsville, MS, failed to reduce its speed and struck the rear of the GMT-400 driven by Lynn, pushing it forward into the FL70.
The GMT-400 caught fire as a result of the crash and the driver and passenger were declared deceased on the scene.
The other drivers and a passenger in the FL70, Zane R. Farrar, 23, of Louisville, IL were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.
