A Fairfield man and a Mattoon man died Monday morning in a Coles County crash on Illinois Route 130, according to Illinois State Police.
The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m., when the 50-year-old Fairfield man was northbound in a Toyota Highlander on Route 130, a quarter mile south of 300N.
A Mattoon man, 47, was southbound at the same location in a Hyundai Sonata.
Police say that for unknown reasons, the Highlander crossed the center line and struck the Sonata.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names have not been released, pending notification of family.
The crash remains under investigation.
