On Aug. 17, a search warrant was served on a residence on the 600 block on West Lawrence Avenue. During the execution of the warrant, multiple fentanyl capsules were located, as well as a handgun, scales, bags and cannabis plants.
As a result of the investigation and search warrant, the following were arrested on the following charges:
Zachary T. Hodgkin, 30, Effingham, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Fentanyl/Heroin), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
Alicia M. Kessler, 28, Effingham, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Fentanyl/Heroin) and Possession of a Controlled Substance
Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver carries a maximum prison sentence of up to seven years in prison and a maximum fine of $200,000. Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon is a Class 2 felony which carries a possible sentence of three to seven years in prison. Possession of a Controlled Substance is a Class 4 felony that could result in a maximum fine of $25,000 and one to three years in prison.
“Fentanyl is a powerful and dangerous synthetic opiod that is 50 to 100 more times potent than morphine and can easily lead to overdose deaths. I sincerely appreciate the combined effort and teamwork of the Effingham Police Department, Effingham Fire Department, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force (SEIDTF), and the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS),” said Police Chief Jason McFarland.
