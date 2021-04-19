The body of Sherry Hubbartt, 72, was discovered on Sunday inside her residence in Shelby County and two men have been charged in conection with the death, according to Illinois State Police.
As the result of an investigation by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, warrants for the arrest of Clayton L. Anderson, 25, of Shelbyville, and Thomas M. Miller, 19, of Decatur, were obtained through the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Anderson is Hubbartt's grandson, a relative told the Effingham Daily News. Online court records say she was granted a protection order against him on Oct. 27, 2020 in Shelby County.
Anderson was arrested in Nevada on a charge of first-degree murder, according to police. Sentencing enhancements accompany the charge: victim 60 years of age or older and murder committed while active order of protection was in effect involving victim and defendant; Concealment of Homicidal Death with sentencing enhancement due to age of victim and possession of a stolen vehicle with sentencing enhancement due to age of victim. Anderson was also wanted on a warrant for a previous unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle case.
Anderson is being held on a no-bond warrant.
Authorities said Miller’s arrest warrant is for the offenses of Concealment of Homicidal Death, with sentencing enhancement due to age of victim and possession of a stolen vehicle with sentencing enhancement due to age of victim. Miller is being held on $500,000 bond warrant.
Aderson and Miller were taken into custody on Sunday by the Nevada Highway Patrol for various unrelated criminal charges in Nevada. Miller is in custody at the Clark County Detention Center there and Anderson was transported to an area hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada.
During the investigation, ISP DCI – Zone 5 was assisted by multiple Law Enforcement Agencies including the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur Police Department, Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office, Shelby County Coroner’s Office, Nevada Highway Patrol and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other crimes are encouraged to contact the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations at (217) 278-5004 (tip line) or by email at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.
This matter is an open and ongoing investigation by the Shelby County Coroner’s Officer, Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police.
