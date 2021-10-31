An Altamont woman and child were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Fayette County Saturday.
Illinois State Police reported Ryan S. Brant, 32, of Effingham, was driving a 2021 black GMC Sierra east on E. 900th Avenue at the intersection of N. 2650 Street when Brant failed to stop at the stop sign and proceeded into the intersection. A northbound 2016 white Honda Pilot on N. 2650 Street driven by Audra L. Daugherty, 29, of Altamont, was unable to avoid striking the GMC Sierra in the passenger side. The accident occurred at 11:04 a.m.
Daugherty was airlifted to a regional hospital with injuries while a passenger, a 9-year-old female, of Altamont, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.
Brant was cited for disobeying a stop sign and operating a motor vehicle while using an electronic communication device.
