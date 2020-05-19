The Shelby County Health Department announced Tuesday that two additional residents of the Shelbyville Manor nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The individuals are a 62-year-old female and an 85-year-old female.
Three residents and two staff members have now tested positive. One of the staff members is a Christian County resident and is not included in the Shelby County totals.
At this time, all residents and staff members have been tested. The results for three staff members are still pending.
All residents will continue to be monitored and will be retested, should symptoms begin. Countywide, 15 residents of Shelby County have tested positive, one is deceased, nine have been released from isolation and five remain in isolation.
Federal privacy restrictions prohibit the release of any additional information.
