Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Raymond H. Feltner, 29, Brownstown, on Feb. 25. on an Effingham County warrant for two counts of burglary. He was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lawrence J. Marshall, 32, Chicago, on Feb. 25 on an Effingham County warrant for two counts of theft and a Coles County warrant for one count of theft. He was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Tyler J. Steward, 35, Flora, on Feb. 25 on charges of driving with a suspended license, driving with expired registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and an Effingham County warrant for domestic battery. He was given a notice to appear in court and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.