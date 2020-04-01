Jacob D. Fairbanks, 22, of Effingham, was arrested Monday on counts of criminal sexual assault and possession or production of child pornography.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said the department received a complaint of a computer that contained files of Fairbanks and a female juvenile engaged in sexual activity.
McFarland said police conducted a forensic analysis and found files that support the charges. The incidents are alleged to have occurred in mid-2019. Fairbanks was arraigned in court on Wednesday and bond was set at $1 million, with 10% or $100,000 required for release. Other conditions for bail include no contact with the minor.
He is set to appear in court again on April 14 at 1 p.m.
