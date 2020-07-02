EFFINGHAM — Bond has been set at $1 million for an Edgewood man charged with the attempted murder of his grandparents.
Judge Allan Lolie set the bond for Mark N. Sigrist, 38, who is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, a Class X felony, and two counts of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.
Lolie reviewed the charges this week with Sigrist, who appeared in court via video call. Lolie said that Sigrist stabbed his 83-year-old grandfather in the head multiple times with a knife and hit his grandmother multiple times on her face and head with a cutting board on June 29 at the elderly couple's Edgewood home.
Effingham County State's Attorney Bryan Kibler presented probable cause a day prior to the arraignment and bond hearing. Kibler said the 80-year-old grandmother on June 29 ran to her neighbor's home, telling the neighbor she thought her grandson killed her husband.
The neighbor then called 9-1-1, and upon arriving at the home, authorities saw a pool of blood from both grandparents. Kibler said Sigrist had become upset for an unknown reason and hit the grandmother first with the cutting board.
The grandfather then tried to intervene, so Sigrist began hitting him with the cutting board, which subsequently broke. Kibler said Sigrist used a knife to stab the grandfather on the top of his head.
Kibler said Sigrist was not injured during the incident but was hospitalized after he reported having mental health issues. A pre-trial services report showed that police said Sigrist reported having a schizophrenia diagnosis.
At the bond hearing, Kibler requested a $2 million bond because Sigrist could be a danger to the community if released and could possibly not show up for his court dates.
Public Defender Scott Schmidt was initially assigned for the bond hearing and later assigned to represent Sigrist in the case. Schmidt noted Sigrist has family and other ties to the Effingham County area and did not request a specific bond amount, instead asking the court to set a "reasonable bond amount."
Lolie noted that due to the severity of the injuries to Sigrist's grandparents, substantial bond was warranted. Lolie ordered Sigrist to have no contact with his grandparents should he post bond and be released.
Sigrist is scheduled for his first appearance with counsel at 10 a.m. on July 7.
