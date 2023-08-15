A 1977 Dieterich High School graduate died Saturday after his homemade airplane crashed shortly after taking off from Litchfield airport, according to a news report and an obituary.
Gregory Michael Bierman, 62, of Raymond, Illinois, was born in Effingham in 1961, a son of Arthur and Marcella Harmon Bierman, according to his obituary.
He attended Eastern Illinois University, graduating with an accounting degree and going on to become a CPA. He married Cindy Bushur in 1984 in Sigel. She survives him.
The State Journal-Register reported that Bierman’s plane crashed Saturday morning just outside of Virden, shortly after taking off from Litchfield airport.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Macoupin County Coroner Anthony Kravanya, the newspaper said.
The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about the single-engine plane being in distress over the Virden city limits, beginning at 8:48 a.m. Saturday. Two sheriff’s deputies discovered the crash next to a soybean field, the newspaper reported.
“Greg was an enterprising and brilliant man full of good humor and many hobbies,” said his obituary. “He was extremely hardworking and taught himself to be a jack-of-all trades. His favorite things to do were flying his airplane, operating his excavator, making improvements around the farm, enjoying a fine cigar, boating on the Mississippi River, and spending time with his kids and grandchildren.”
Staff Report
