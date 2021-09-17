The Effingham County Health Department announced Friday that 162 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Monday. When added to the numbers released on Monday, this brings the county's seven-day total to 261 cases. Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 8% through Sept. 13, with Effingham County at 17% for the same period.
"ICU bed availability in our region is down further to 16%, a warning indicator that our healthcare services are being stretched," the department said in a press release.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that Region 6, which includes Effingham and surrounding counties, has 22 ICU beds available out of 143.
Among the Effingham County cases reported were: A girl under 1; four boys and 11 girls under 10; 12 boys and 12 girls in their teens; 11 men and 14 women in their 20s; nine men and 10 women in their 30s; six men and seven men in their 40s; seven men and 11 women in their 50s; nine men and nine women in their 60s; eight men and seven women in their 70s; two men and nine women in their 80s; and three women in their 90s.
Meanwhile, IDPH on Friday reported 25,956 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 285 additional deaths since reporting Sept. 10. More than 80% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 63% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 67% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 52% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,590,342 cases, including 24,546 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Sept. 10, laboratories have reported 638,918 specimens for a total of 30,395,751. As of Thursday night, 2,082 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 275 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 10-16 is 4.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 10-16 is 4.4%.
A total of 14,284,288 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,292 doses. Since reporting on Sept. 10, 142,041 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at dph.illinois.gov/covid19.
IDPH said vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to vaccines.gov .
Effingham County residents can book vaccinations at effcohealth.org
