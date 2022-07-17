EFFINGHAM — Food, wine and some of the top local artisans attracted large crowds to Effingham this weekend as Tuscan Hills Winery hosted Effingham’s 15th annual Artisan Fair.
The fair has been held in Effingham since 2005 when a volunteer committee of the Chamber Foundation of Effingham County began organizing it.
Families in the area flocked to the winery over the weekend as local artisans showcased their work. In addition to the many artists who attended and competed in the fair, other small businesses and local food vendors were also present. Younger attendees were able to enjoy a face painting station, as well as other activities available at the festival.
Guests were able to walk around the winery to view and purchase the wide variety of art available. The art at the fair ranged from glasswork to paintings to sculptures and everything in between. Local and area music acts performed throughout the fair, including the Charleston Community Band.
The fair’s judges, among whom were Effingham City Commissioner Libby Moeller and community members Ron Worman and Kim Stanfield, spent Friday evening and Saturday morning reviewing the work of the local artisans to decide which contestants would receive awards. On Saturday, the judges made their final decisions and began handing out awards to the contest’s top artisans.
The judges gave the fair’s highest award, “Best of Show,” to Rebecca Wisher and Mary Jean Ochs of Clinton for their variety of household items and decorations like bars of soap and small cacti made from a felt that is created by processing alpaca fibers from their own alpacas. Kenneth Ferguson won second place for his paintings, while Kevin Brown was awarded third place for his custom leather work, which included belts and bags.
Additionally, Hannah Wilson received the “Best Emerging Artist” award, and Nick Taylor of Charleston won the “Mayor’s Choice Award” for his metalwork, which primarily consisted of signs and sculptures.
