The Altamont Sesquicentennial Celebration is officially underway after an opening ceremony in the downtown triangle Thursday evening.
“I want to thank everybody for coming out to start our celebration of 150 years here in Altamont,” Mayor Jason Rippetoe said. “I hope to see you all, all weekend long celebrating the great community that we have.”
Scott Beal served as Master of Ceremonies for the opening ceremony, announcing the Sesquicentennial King and Queen: Bill and Margaret Fritcher.
“They love their hometown of Altamont and have always offered support in any way possible,” Beal said.
The couple over the years has been very active in the community and members of the Immanuel Lutheran Church for over 50 years. The Fritchers have seven children, four boys and three girls, and 25 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
“This was very unexpected,” Bill Fritcher said.
Fritcher said he moved to Altamont in 1950.
“Shortly after that I went into the Army during the Korean War and my wife was still in high school,” Fritcher said. “I wasn’t here for her graduation.”
The couple is looking forward to their 69th wedding anniversary in April.
“They told us we’d never make it,” Fritcher said. “I’d have to admit there were a couple of days there I can of wondered if we were going to make it, but everybody has a bad day sometimes. We are very blessed ... we really are.”
Bill Wendling took home the honor of being named Citizen of the Century. Wendling attended Thursday’s opening day festivities with his grandson, Devin Walk. Wendling grew up during the Great Depression. He was born in Pittsburg, Kansas and moved to Altamont when he was just a toddler.
“I’m in shock,” said Wendling, 92, about getting the recognition.
He graduated from Altamont High School in 1945, Bradley University in 1950. Serving in the U.S. Army during World War II, he toured Hitler’s bunker and residence – taking with him a piece of bathtub tile.
He taught several years at Altamont Community High School as an industrial arts teacher, then became Altamont’s first school guidance counselor.
Wendling was well known in the area and across the country for his high wheel bicycle he rode in parades.
Wendling was recognized for his years of public service. He was one of the founding members of the Gieseking-Schwerdtfeger VFW Post 7676, volunteer firefighter since the 1950s, works as an election judge for Effingham County Mound 2 precinct, installed many of the Altamont phone lines and worked as an electrician for his father’s business, Wendling Electric.
He is a past recipient of Altamont Citizen of the Year award.
Wendling is known around town for his words of wisdom.
“You’ve got to keep moving,” he said.
Jeanne Wolff directed the Altamont Community Choir as they sang “The National Anthem” for Thursday’s ceremony.
The Altamont Community High School Dance team danced to several quick music excerpts, traveling through time from the Big Band Era through the 90s. The Altamont Junior High School cheer squad also performed their routines.
The Altamont Sesquicentennial Committee had on display some of the contents of the time capsule they plan to bury in the triangle. Committee member Amy Rippetoe said there were several items going into the capsule.
“In it we will have the flag that was presented by Sam Gnuse to the city council, a license plate from the 125th celebration and license plate from this year,” Rippetoe said.
She said among several other items they planned to put in the capsule they will also have letters from the Fourth grade classes from the Altamont Grade School and Altamont Lutheran Interparish School.
“They all wrote a letter about what they predicted Altamont or the world would be like in 25 years,” Rippetoe said.
She said they waiting to bury the capsule until their sesquicentennial book is back from the printer.
Amy Rippetoe’s husband, Mayor Jason Rippetoe, was pleased with how many came to the opening ceremony.
“I think we had a great turn out this evening,” Jason Rippetoe said. “We honored some people in Altamont that deserved to be honored.”
“What really makes the history of Altamont isn’t the buildings and the roads. It’s the people,” Rippetoe said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.