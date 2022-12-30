The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham police arrested Kayden Z. Anderson, 19, Effingham, on Dec. 29 on a charge of criminal trespass to real property.
Effingham County deputies arrested Amber L. Sandstrom, 34, Newton, on Dec. 29 on an Effingham County warrant for residential burglary, burglary, theft, and a Clark County warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended.
Effingham police arrested Dalton R. Ard, 25, Effingham, on Dec. 29 on a charge of driving while license suspended.
Effingham County deputies arrested Skylor J. Rohr, 22, Mattoon, on Dec. 29, on an Effingham County warrant for contempt.
Effingham County deputies arrested Joya L. Bullock, 54, Effingham, on Dec. 29 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, defective windshield, driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, a Houston County, Alabama warrant for burglary and a Webb County, Alabama warrant for speeding.
Effingham Police arrested Heribertha Gonzalez Gomez, 37, Effingham, on Dec. 30 on a charge of pedestrian under the influence.
