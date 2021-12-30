The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham police arrested Ryan M. Grant, 33, Effingham, on Dec. 30 on charges of possession of less than five grams of meth and no valid driver's license. Grant was given a notice to appear.
Effingham County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, attempted armed robbery and obstruction of justice. The juvenile was transported to Franklin County.
Effingham County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 15-year-old juvenile on charges of possession of less than five grams of meth, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful sale/use of a weapon, and obstruction of justice. The juvenile was transported to Franklin County.
