December 16, 2022 – December 23, 2022
On 12/16/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03282 was recorded from Shaffer Family Llc. to Terra II Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0603-03-00-100-003, and 0603-03-00-200-012; Tract: SEC: 3 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 3 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SE, and SEC: 3 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NE SW. $2,258,961.00.
On 12/16/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03284 was recorded from Sean Adamson, and Stacy Adamson AKA Stacey Adamson to Sean M. Adamson for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-16-407-006; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 8 L: 10 OL: P:, MOWEAQUA B: 8 L: 11 OL: P:,, and MOWEAQUA B: 8 L: 12 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 12/16/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03286 was recorded from Michael E. Flesner, and Bradley K. Flesner to Jenna Helton for property located at Parcel: 1812-11-04-401-030; Subdivision: CARTER & SANDERS B: L: 2 OL: P:. $143,000.00.
On 12/16/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03288 was recorded from Larry E. Martin (Trustee) of the Larry E. Martin Trust to Dylan Taylor, and Donna Sue Taylor for property located at Parcel: 2311-15-00-300-003; Tract: SEC: 15 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $161,000.00.
On 12/19/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03292 was recorded from 520 East Llc. to Brian K. Cosier, and Tammy M. Cosier for property located at Parcel: 0819-34-00-100-014; Tract: SEC: 34 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE, and SEC: 34 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $200,000.00.
On 12/19/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03293 was recorded from Elizabeth J. Engler to Jason R. Engler for property located at Parcel: 1208-32-03-301-008; Subdivision: HICKORY POINT B: L: 15 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 12/19/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03296 was recorded from Scott Stinson to Jane Lawhead for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-20-401-004; Subdivision: BURRELLS B: L: 6 OL: P:. $37,500.00.
On 12/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03298 was recorded from Sharon Gunnigle to SBG Farms Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2311-07-00-200-003, and 2311-08-00-100-002; Tract: SEC: 7 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NE, SEC: 8 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SW, and SEC: 8 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 12/19/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03299 was recorded from Tyson Shane Morgason to Lucas Duckett for property located at Parcel: 0319-17-00-100-003, and 0319-17-00-300-002; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW SW, and SEC: 17 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NW.$337,600.00.
On 12/19/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R03301 was recorded from Page L. Flagg, and Theodore James Washburn Sr. (Deceased) to Rodger J. Menn, and Debra A. Menn for property located at Parcel: 1116-17-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $142,000.00.
On 12/19/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03311 was recorded from Renee A. Tucker to Spruce St. Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-17-302-001; Subdivision: LUMBRICK & WHITACRES ADD B: 3 L: 3 OL: P:, and LUMBRICK & WHITACRES ADD B: 3 L: 4 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 12/20 2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03322 was recorded from Mark E. Younker, and Pamela R. Younker to Stacey Kranz for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-08-207-006; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 5TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 4 L: 10 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 5TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 4 L: 9 OL: P:. $41,000.00.
On 12/20/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03324 was recorded from Steven E. Rauch to Jason A. Baylis, and Dusty D. Baylis for property located at Parcel: , Subdivision: MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 4 L: 6 OL: P:, MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 4 L: 7 OL: P:, and MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 4 L: 8 OL: P:. $8,000.00.
On 12/20/2022 a TAX DEED 2022R03325 was recorded from Daniel Sandiford, and the Shelby County Clerk Jessica Fox to Stephen R. Castleman for property located t Parcel: 0524-03-13-308-005; Subdivision: CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 12/20/2022 An EXECUTOR DEED 2022R03326 was recorded from David Glasscock, Vicki M. Ehrmann, and Mary M. Glasscock (Deceased) to Rusty Rincker, and Heather Rincker for property located at Parcel: 0115-17-00-100-007; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $244,552.00.
On 12/20/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R03329 was recorded from David Glasscock, Vicki M. Ehrmann, and Mary M. Glasscock (Deceased) to Devin Warren for property located at Parcel: 0115-17-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE, and SEC: 17 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $924,000.00.
On 12/20/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R03333 was recorded from David Glasscock, Vicki M. Ehrmann, and Mary M. Glasscock (Deceased) to Adam Bridges, and Del Rae Bridges for property located at Parcel: 0115-08-00-300-005; Tract: SEC: 8 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 8 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $168,960.00.
On 12/20/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03335 was recorded from Stephen R. Castleman to Tyler Gordon for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-13-308-005; Subdivision: CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:. $6,000.00.
On 12/20/2022 An EXECUTOR DEED 2022R03338 was recorded from David Glasscock, Vicki M. Ehrmann, and Mary M. Glasscock (Deceased) to Don Higgins for property located at Parcel: 0115-05-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $669,120.00.
On 12/20/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R03340 was recorded from David Glasscock, Vicki M. Ehrmann, and Mary M. Glasscock (Deceased) to David Elson for property located at Parcel: 0115-16-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $617,880.00.
On 12/21/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03344 was recorded from Robert G. Rowlett , and Ingred B. Rowlett to Robert G. Rowlett, and Ingred B. Rowlett for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-09-201-007; Subdivision: SUNRISE MEADOWS B: L: 7 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 12/21/2022 a SHERIFF DEED 2022R03346 was recorded from Brian McReynolds, Sheriff of Shelby County, and Jessica Winchester to Jeffrey F. Standerfer, and Penny S. Standerfer for property located at Parcel: 1812-16-00-100-002; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $91,260.00.
On 12/21/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R03347 was recorded from Michael L. Swiney, to Michael L. Swiney (Trustee) of Trust No. 62657 for property located at Parcel: 0603-16-00-200-002; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 16 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW SE, and SEC: 16 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 12/21/2022 a DEED 2022R03350 was recorded from Elizabeth Slifer (Trustee) of the Slifer Trust, Paul Slifer, and David Slifer to Elizabeth Slifer, Paul Slifer, and David Slifer for property located at Tract: SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE, and SEC: 21 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 12/21/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03351 was recorded from Ruth A. Barrett, Ronald Denham, Rodney Denham, Randall Denham, Christine Matlock, Ryan Denham, Corie Denham, and Kurtis Barrett to Brian K. Dailey, and Lori A. Dailey for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-12-202-007; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 39 L: OL: P:. $115,000.00.
On 12/21/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03353 was recorded from Ryan Storm, to Cinda Marie Smith for property located at Parcel: 0221-05-00-400-001; Tract: SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE SW, SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE NW, and SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $500,000.00.
On 12/21/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R03354 was recorded from David Glasscock (Executor), Vicki M. Ehrmann (Trustee), and Mary M. Glasscock (Deceased) to Marc Hooten for property located at Parcel: 0115-16-00-100-001; Tract: SEC: 16 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $614,120.00.
On 12/21/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R03356 was recorded from Steven G. Spannagel, Carol Salazar, and Glenn O. Spannagel (Deceased) to Mitchell D. Wirth, and Melissa Jo Wirth for property located at Parcel: 0115-30-00-300-003Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW. $457,307.50.
On 12/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03357 was recorded from Stephen Lutz to Glendalia C. Hubbartt for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-11-203-018; Subdivision: RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 5 L: 6 OL: P:. $25,000.00.
On 12/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03358 was recorded from Gloria P. Miller Bailey, and Charles M. Bailey to Susan Hastings for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-09-102-012; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 17 L: OL: P:. $139,500.00.
On 12/22/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03359 was recorded from Steven G. Spannagel, and Gloria D. Spannagel to Mitchell D. Wirth, and Melissa Jo Wirth for property located at Parcel: 0115-30-00-300-002; Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW. $474,737.00.
On 12/22/2022 a SPECIAL DEED F WARRANTY 2022R03365 was recorded from George W. Obernagel III to Allen Schutt (Trustee),and Peggy Schutt (Trustee) of the Allen and Peggy Schutt Trust for property located at Parcel: 1404-32-00-400-002; Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $206,000.00.
On 12/22/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03366 was recorded from Richard E. Betterton (Trustee) of Trust No. 041643, AKA Betterton RA Trust No. 041643 to Brett A. Edmiston for property located at Tract: SEC: 12 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $0.00.
On 12/22/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03367 was recorded from Michael E. Larson (Trustee) of the Michael E. Larson Trust to Allen Schutt (Trustee), and Peggy Schutt (Trustee) of the Allen and Peggy Schutt Trust for property located at Parcel: 1404-32-00-400-002; Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE. $206,000.00.
On 12/22/2022 a DEED IN TRUST 2022R03368 was recorded from Stephen J. Neece, and Karen Neece to Stephen J. Neece (Trustee) of the Stephen Neece 2022 Trust, and Karen L. Neece (Trustee) of the Karen L. Neece 2022 Trust for property located at Parcel: 1116-09-00-200-001, 1116-17-00-100-006, and 1116-17-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 17 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 17 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SW NW, SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SE NE, and SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $0.00.
On 12/22/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03369 was recorded from George W. Obernagel III to Michael E. Larsen (Trustee) of the Michael E. Larsen Trust for property located at Parcel: 1707-02-00-300-009; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $262,667.00.
On 12/22/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03371 was recorded from Helen Obernagel to Michael E. Larsen (Trustee) of the Michael E. Larsen Trust for property located at Parcel: 1707-02-00-300-009; Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW. $262,667.00.
On 12/22/2022 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03372 was recorded from George W. Obernagel III to Michael E. Larsen (Trustee) of the Michael E. Larsen Trust for property located at Parcel: 1404-32-00-400-006; Tract: SEC: 32 TWP: 13 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $206,000.00.
