Effingham Police reported the following:
CRASHES
Dec. 16: At 9:01 a.m. at the intersection of Fayette and Outer Belt West a semi driven by Gustavo J. Linares Kowalyszyn, 39, Lauderhill, FL, struck and damaged a stop light owned by Illinois Department of Transportation. No injuries and no citations.
At 5:02 p.m. at 1204 Ave of Mid America an unknown vehicle backed into a vehicle driven by Darren L. Birch, 57, Louisville. No injuries and no citations at this time.
Dec. 17: At 11 p.m. at 2500 N. 3rd an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Elizabeth Rodriguez, La Joya, TX. No injuries and no citations at this time.
Dec. 18: At 4:45 p.m. at 1302 Ave of Mid America a vehicle driven by Jeanette T. Harris, 21, Gays, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Keith Howell, Beecher City. No injuries. Harris was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Dec. 20: At 5:26 p.m. south of the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America a vehicle driven by Sharon A. Randall, 73, Beecher City, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Amy D. Frederick, 41, Lakewood. No citations. Randall sustained injuries but refused treatment.
Dec, 21: At 9:20 a.m. in the 300th block of W. Wabash a vehicle driven by Lois A. McKelvey, 91, Effingham, backed into a vehicle driven by James R. Day, 48, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
At 1:09 p.m. west of the intersection of Maple and Fayette a vehicle driven by Thomas J. Bauserman, 46, Teutopolis, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Christopher A. Kelly, 48, Monticello. No injuries and no citations.
At 2:15 p.m. at 1107 Diana Ct. a vehicle driven by Melissa M. Kuhajda, 34, Effingham, backed into a vehicle driven by Patsy R. Dyer, 86, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
At 4:03 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd and Fayette a vehicle driven by Cathi L. Sheffield, 65, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Christine S. Breu, 75, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
Dec. 26: At 6:49 a.m. at the intersection of Evergreen and 3rd a vehicle driven by Seth A. Walton, 25, Stewardson, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Lucie R. Tuttle, 56, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
At 8:55 a.m. in the 800th block of E. Fayette a vehicle driven by Nicholas H. Phillips, 28, Effingham, left the roadway and struck and damaged a fence owned by Paul Ellis, Effingham. No injuries. Phillips was ticketed for Improper Lane Usage.
Dec. 27: At 12:52 p.m. east of the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America a vehicle driven by Cecil D. Sapp, 82, Edgewood, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Carissa L. Rokos, 21, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
CITATIONS
Dec. 24: Jannie L. Crews, 56, Louisville, Retail Theft.
