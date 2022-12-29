The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham County deputies arrested Derek J. Mummel, 46, Effingham, on Dec. 27 on a Cumberland County warrant for canceled, revoked or suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Effingham County deputies arrested Shawn W. Wolfe, 49, Indianapolis, on Dec. 27 on an Effingham County warrant for theft.
Effingham police arrested Philip M. Blair, 40, Effingham, on Dec. 28 on an Effingham County warrant for theft.
Illinois State Pplice arrested Kendall H. Wilford, 32, Mattoon, on Dec. 28 on a Coles County warrant for meth possession.
Effingham County deputies arrested Misty L. Koonce, 41, Wheeler, on Dec. 28 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Effingham police arrested Isabella R. Gardner, 26, Beecher City, on Dec. 28 on a charge of domestic battery.
