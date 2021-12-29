December 17, 2021 – December 24, 2021
On 12/17/2021 a DEED 2021R03996 was recorded from Larry E. Lenz, and Patsy G. Lenz to Larry E. Lenz (Trustee) of the Larry E. Lenz Trust, and Patsy G. Lenz (Trustee) of the Patsy G. Lenz Trust for property located at Parcel: 0115-30-00-100-001, 1614-34-00-200-002, 1614-35-00-100-009, and 1614-35-00-100-010; SEC: 30 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 34 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE NE, SEC: 35 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 35 TWP: 11 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $0.00.
On 12/17/2021 a MINERAL DEED 2021R03997 was recorded from Chew Minerals Llc. to Kelli N. Altvater (Trustee) of the William E. Chew Trust for property located at SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW, and SEC: 5 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 12/17/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R03998 was recorded from Gerald Brown, Blaine C. Brown (Deceased), and Pamela R. Brown (Deceased) to Tina Johnson for property located at Parcel: 0524-03-17-307-005; Subdivision: CLEVELAND & ZEIGLER B: 6 L: 6 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 12/20/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R04000 was recorded from Corey M. Duckett AKA Cory M. Duckett, and Jessica Lee Duckett to Corey M. Duckett for property located at SEC: 32 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 12/20/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04005 was recorded from Rusty Donoho, and Kathy S. Donoho to Monica Sloan for property located at Parcel: 1001-30-02-201-014; Subdivision: ALLENS ADD MOWEAQUA B: L: 7 OL: P:. $197,000.00.
On 12/20/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04013 was recorded from Wayne A. Fox to Travis Fox for property located at Parcel: 2409-09-00-300-010; SEC: 9 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $95,000.00.
On 12/20/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04015 was recorded from Pamela J. Cutler to Nathan Parks for property located at Parcel: 1812-35-00-400-009; SEC: 35 TWP: 11 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NW SE. $135,000.00.
On 12/20/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04018 was recorded from Terry Joe Sims to Wayne A. Fox for property located at Parcel: 2409-29-00-100-004; SEC: 29 TWP: 12 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $100,000.00.
On 12/21/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04022 was recorded from Rodger Banning, and Michael Griffith to David D. Bradley (Trustee), and Cheryl L. Bradley (Trustee) of the Bradley Family Trust for property located at Parcel: 0918-26-00-100-008; SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE NW, and SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $70,000,00.
On 12/21/2021 a TRUSTEE DEED 2021R04024 was recorded from Roy Tsuda (Trustee), and Kimberly E. Tsuda (Trustee) of the Roy and Kimberly Tsuda Trust to Shelbyville Properties Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1614-07-00-100-003, 1707-29-00-300-003, 1707-30-00-400-003, 1707-31-00-200-002, 1707-35-00-200-002, 2013-01-00-400-011, 2013-01-00-400-015, 2013-01-00-400-020, 2013-12-00-200-010, 2013-12-00-200-012, 2013-12-00-200-013, and 2013-12-00-200-014; SEC: 1 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 12 TWP: 11 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE NE, SEC: 29 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SW, SEC: 30 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 31 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE NE, and SEC: 35 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE. $2,000.000.00.
On 12/21/2021 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04026 was recorded from Barb J. Kelley, and John A. Weber to Garold Brunken Farms Inc. for property located at Parcel: 1906-29-00-200-001; SEC: 12 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE. $221,650.00.
On 12/21/2021 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04028 was recorded from John A. Weber to Barb J. Kelley for property located at Parcel: 1906-20-00-400-002; SEC: 20 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 27 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $0.00.
On 12/21/2021 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04029 was recorded from Barb J. Kelley to John A. Weber for property located at Parcel: 1906-20-00-400-002; SEC: 20 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 29 TWP: 12 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE. $34,799.00.
On 12/21/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R04031 was recorded from Gary Schultz, and Johnna Schultz to Schultz 92 Llc. for property located at SEC: 36 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW, and SEC: 36 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NE SW. $0.00.
On 12/21/2021 a TAX DEED 2021R04032 was recorded from Jessica Fox, Shelby County Clerk to DG Enterprises Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-14-309-003; Subdivision: JOSEPH HALLS ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 9 L: 10 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 12/22/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R04044 was recorded from Deboraha A. Williams to Darlene L. Albin for property located at SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 12/22/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04048 was recorded from Brian J. Shelton, and Lisa K. Shelton to Joshua M. Overbeck for property located at Parcel: 1614-34-16-404-006; Subdivision: A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:, A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 2 L: 4 OL: P:, A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 2 L: 5 OL: P:, and A F VAN RHEEDEN STRASBURG B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:. $97,000.00.
On 12/22/2021 a SPECIAL DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04053 was recorded from DSV SPV Llc. to Dennis G. Bales, and Debra S. Bales for property located at Parcel: 1520-34-10-104-013; Subdivision: HURLBUT & CO 2ND ADD STEWARDSON B: 5 L: 4 OL: P:. $14,900.00.
On 12/23/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R04056 was recorded from Darlene L. Albin to Gregory S. Albin for property located at SEC: 16 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 17 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 17 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 5 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SE, SEC: 7 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SW, SEC: 7 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 7 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW SW, SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW, and SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 12/23/2021 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2021R04057 was recorded from Geraldine Dodson to Roy Anthony Galagher for property located at SEC: 34 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE SW. $0.00.
On 12/23/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04061 was recorded from Melissa K. Cunningham FKA Melissa K. Payne, and James E. Cunningham to Craig Myers for property located at Parcel: 1001-29-13-301-004; Subdivision: MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 3 OL: P:, and MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 4 OL: P:. $106,000.00.
On 12/23/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04063 was recorded from Clint M. Gelsinger to Robert W. Gibson III, and Leana R. Gibson for property located at Parcel: 2311-29-00-200-007; SEC: 29 TWP: 11 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE NE. $89,990.00.
On 12/23/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04069 was recorded from Michael L. Haddock, and Tracy L. Haddock to William Bennett, and Danielle Bennett for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-10-102-002; Subdivision: BRUCE VORIS MIDDLESWORTH ADD WINDSOR B: 16 L: OL: P:. $143,000.00.
On 12/23/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04071 was recorded from David C. Compton, and Bonnie J. Compton to David C. Compton (Trustee), and Bonnie J. Compton (Trustee) of the David C. Compton Trust for property located at Parcel: 0417-09-00-200-007, 0417-09-00-300-003, 0417-09-00-400-004, 0417-09-00-400-005, and 0417-16-00-100-002; SEC: 16 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NE, SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 12/23/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04072 was recorded from David C. Compton, and Bonnie J. Compton to David C. Compton (Trustee), and Bonnie J. Compton (Trustee) of the Bonnie J. Compton Trust for property located at Parcel: 0417-09-00-200-007, 0417-09-00-300-003, 0417-09-00-400-004, 0417-09-00-400-005, and 0417-16-00-100-002; SEC: 16 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NW, SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NE, SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 9 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 12/23/2021 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2021R04073 was recorded from Frank Steven Compton, and Carol Ann Compton to Frank Steven Compton (Trustee), and Carol Ann Compton (Trustee) of the Frank Steven and Carol Ann Compton Trust for property located at Parcel: 0417-02-00-400-002, 0417-02-00-400-004, and 0417-11-00-200-003; SEC: 11 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE NE NE, SEC: 2 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NE SE, and SEC: 2 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $0.00.
