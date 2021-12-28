The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

• At 12:17 P.M. Dec. 22 at the intersection of Banker and Southernaire a vehicle driven by Leonard R. Vahling, 79, Wheeler, struck a vehicle driven by Dane Crossmon, 37, Effingham. Vahling was ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to yield.

• At 1:31 P.M. Dec. 22 on North Outer Belt West a vehicle driven James A. Dohmeier, 64, Cedar Lake, Indiana, struck a vehicle driven by Dewey F. Woody, 73, Delaware, Arkansas.

• At 2:45 P.M. Dec. 22 at the intersection of Banker and Jaycee a vehicle driven by Ronald R. Holtz, 76, Flora, struck a vehicle driven by Dylan E. Pullam, 32, Strasburg.

• At 3:50 P.M. Dec. 22 at the 300 block of West Jefferson an unknown vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle owned by Nicole Locke.

• At 1:48 P.M. Dec. 23 at the intersection of Keller and Avenue of Mid America a vehicle driven Debra Delaney, 55, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Holly Pruemer, 31, Teutopolis.

• At 2:30 P.M. Dec. 23 on the 1600 block of Damron Ct. an unknown vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle owned by Emmalyn Walk, 20, Neoga.

• At 5:44 P.M. Dec. 23 on the 1100 block of South Willow a vehicle driven by Hayla E. Harnden, 39, Dieterich, struck a deer. No injuries or no citations.

• At 3:50 P.M. Dec. 24 on the 1100 block of West Fayette a vehicle driven by Christopher L. Morrison, 39, Prescott Valley, AZ, struck a vehicle driven by Nicole M. Farris, 44, Effingham. Morrison was cited for driving without a valid drivers license.

• Craig A. Humphrey, 31, Omaha, Nebraska, was cited Dec. 19 for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

• James T. Davis, 30, Altamont, was cited Dec. 21 for criminal trespass to real property.

• Terry S. Hays, 40, Pana, was cited Dec. 25 for driving while license revoked, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper use of registration.

 

