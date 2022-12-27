The Effingham Police Department reported the following:
Citations
Dec. 23: Ashely N. Schaufler, 25, Effingham. Retail Theft
Dec. 8: Isaiah J. Robinson, 18, Effingham. Illegal Squealing/Screeching Tires.
Crashes
Dec. 23: At 12:14 p.m. at the intersection of Keller and Ford, a vehicle driven by Shayna L. Treat, 33, Dieterich, left the roadway and struck a curb. No injuries and no citations.
Dec. 26: At 12:17 p.m. at the intersection of Temple and 3rd, a vehicle driven by David L. Barber, 33, Newton, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Brad L. Holsapple, 64, Metamora. No injuries and no citations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.