The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
Effingham Police arrested William Dockery, 51, Effingham, on Dec. 24 on a charge of domestic battery.
Effingham Police arrested Scott Hires, 27, Effingham, on Dec. 25 on charges of possession of less than five grams of meth, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Effingham County deputies arrested Charle E. Bovard, 31, Altamont, on Dec. 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of DUI-alcohol.
Effingham County deputies arrested Corey L. Ellerbe, 46, Terre Haute, on Dec. 26 on a Vigo County, Indiana warrant for failure to appear on a charge of operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of driver’s license for life.
