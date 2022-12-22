December 9, 2022 – December 16, 2022
On 12/09/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03156 was recorded from Nancy A. Slifer to Roy W. Reed III for property located at Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 12/09/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03158 was recorded from Roy W. Reed III to Nancy A. Slifer for property located at Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW.$0.00.
On 12/09/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03159 was recorded from George M. Conder. And Diana M. Conder to George M. Conder, and Diana M. Conder for property located at Parcel: 0221-30-00-300-005, 2121-31-00-300-001, 2121-31-00-400-001, and 2121-32-00-300-004; Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SW, SEC: 31 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 31 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 31 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE, SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE SW, SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW, and SEC: 6 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $0.00.
On 12/09/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03160 was recorded from Michael A. Juenger (Trustee), and Judy J. Juenger (Trustee) of the Juenger Trust to B1 Voyles Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1001-26-00-300-017; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 26 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW, and SEC: 26 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $2,417,375.00.
On 12/09/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03161 was recorded from Beverly A. McQuiggan, Sheila Irene Meador, and Vera Elaine Jordan –Heiser to B1 Voyles Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1001-26-00-300-017; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 26 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW, and SEC: 26 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SW$0.00.
On 12/09/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03164 was recorded from Brian S. Slifer (Trustee) of the Jimmy C. Slifer Trust to Brian S. Slifer, and Karla J. Slifer for property located at Parcel: 0528-10-00-200-008; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $210,000.00.
On `12/12/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03172 was recorded from Lori L. Dunn to Connor Hutchins for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-08-203-006; Subdivision: FRIEDLEY & BUCKS ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 11 OL: P:, and FRIEDLEY & BUCKS ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 12 OL: P:. $125,000.00.
On 12/12/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03173 was recorded from Amanda Whitney to Stephen Bennett for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-10-112-012; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 3 L: 3 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 3 L: 4 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 3 L: 5 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 3 L: 6 OL: P:. $4,500.00.
On 12/12/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03176 was recorded from Thomas M. Niksic, Jacqueline M. Ryan, and Gwen M. Niksic to Our Dam House Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-08-05-105-014. $265,000.00.
On 12/13/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03184 was recorded from Paul F. Temmen, and Opal Delores Temmen to Jesse A. Temmen for property located at Parcel: 1122-13-00-200-004; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $1,000.00.
On 12/13/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03185 was recorded from Brian McGregor to Mark E. Younker, and Pamela R. Younker for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-08-207-006; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 5TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 4 L: 10 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 5TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 4 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 12/14/2022 a TAX DEED 2022R03189 was recorded from Jessica Fox Shelby County Clerk to JICTB Inc. for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-14-312-002; Subdivision: MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 9 L: 10 OL: P: , MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 9 L: 11 OL: P:, and MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 9 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 12/14/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03203 was recorded from Maurice D. Mathias Jr. (Trustee), and Joyce L. Mathias (Trustee) of the MDM Trust, and JLM Trust, and Connie K. Spencer (Trustee) of the Connie K. Spencer Trust, and Terry L. Spencer (Trustee) of the Terry L. Spencer Trust to Matthew Florey, and Ashley Florey for property located at Parcel: 0417-35-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 12/14/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03206 was recorded from Pip East Llc. to Raymond Pierre, and Esther Carasco for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-10-103-008; Subdivision: RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 7 L: 19 OL: P:. $10,000.00.
On 12/`4/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03209 was recorded from James Millikin University AKA Millikin University to Hendren One Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1208-06-00-200-001, 2205-31-00-400-001, and 2205-32-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 32 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 6 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE, $9,310,500.00.
On 12/15/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03210 was recorded from Charles C. Turner II to Swearman Enterprises Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-13-301-001; subdivision: ANNA LOUISE B: L: 1 OL: P:, ANNA LOUISE B: L: 2 OL: P:, ANNA LOUISE B: L: 3 OL: P:, and ANNA LOUISE B: L: 4 OL: P:. $34,000.00.
On 12/15/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03213 was recorded from Carol Jo McGraw (Trustee) of the Carol Jo Garwood McGraw Trust to Heavner, Beyers, Mihlar Llc., DBA Central Illinois Title Company for property located at Parcel: 0603-11-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 12/15/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03214 was recorded from Carl D. Garwood to Heavner, Beyers & Mihlar Llc. DBA Central Illinois Title Company for property located at Parcel: 0603-11-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 12/15/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03215 was recorded from Gregory F. Garwood (Trustee) of the Gregory F. Garwood Living Trust to Heavner, Beyers, & Mihlar Llc. DBA Central Illinois Title Company for property located at Parcel: 0603-11-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 12/15/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03216 was recorded from Marcia Garwood-Pitha (Trustee) of the Marcia Garwood-Pitha 2013 Trust to Heavner, Beyers, & Mihlar Llc., DBA Central Illinois Title Company for property located at Parcel: 0603-11-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 12/16/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R03220 was recorded from Cindy Watters (Executor), and Robert E. Gaston (Deceased) to M & L Builders Inc. for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-13-306-004, 2409-36-13-306-005, 2409-36-13-306-006, and 2409-36-13-306-007; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 9 L: 10 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 9 L: 11 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 9 L: 12 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 9 L: 7 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 9 L: 8 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 9 L: 9 OL: P:. $32,500.00.
On 12/16/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03224 was recorded from Darla Devin Lewis AKA Devin Lewis to Tracy Schwenker, and Maggie Lewis for property located at Parcel: 0819-26-00-300-005, and 0819-27-00-400-002; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SW, and SEC: 27 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $90,000.00.
On 12/16/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03225 was recorded from Pamela J. Cutler to Christopher Webb, Adrian Webb, and Erica Lynn Cutler for property located at Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SE, and SEC: 2 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $0.00.
On 12/16/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03228 was recorded from Beatrice Claire Barker (Trustee) of the Beatrice Claire Barker Trust to Leonard B. Pitt, and Beatrice Claire Barker for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-06-101-005; Subdivision: WOOLERYS SUB DIV #2 B: L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 12/16/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R03229 was recorded from Michael J. Metzger (Executor), and Arnold J. Metzger (Deceased) to Michael J. Metzger, Natalie J. Metzger, and Wade M. Metzger for property located at Parcel: 0603-09-00-300-005; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 12/16/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03231 was recorded from Barbara J. Watkins to Charles W. Trainor for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-18-301-009; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 12 L: 8 OL: P:. #135,000.00.
On 12/16/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03234 was recorded from PNC Bank NA (Trustee) of the Leslie R. Tallman Trust to Gary R. Nichols, and Randy T. Nichols for property located at Parcel: 1707-13-00-300-003; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE, SEC: 13 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SW, and SEC: 13 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 12/16/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03235 was recorded from Randy T. Nichols, and Gary R. Nichols to David White, and Beverly White for property located at Parcel: 1707-13-00-300-003; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $1,073.107.00.
On 12/16/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03236 was recorded from Tallman Farms Llc. to David White, and Beverly White for property located at Parcel: 1707-13-00-300-003; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SW, SEC: 13 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 13 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 13 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $1,073.107.00.
On 12/16/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R03238 was recorded from Gerald D. Clawson (Executor), Steven L. Clawson (Executor), and Doris E. Clawson (Deceased) to Gerald E. Clawson, and Steven L. Clawson for property located at Parcel: 0417-14-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 14 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $0.00.
