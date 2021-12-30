The Effingham Police reported the following incidents:
On Dec. 27 at 2:43 p.m. at 1201 Ave of Mid America a vehicle driven by Robert J. Backhus, 79, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jacob I Abell, 25, Lawrenceville. No injuries or no citations.
On Dec. 19, Michael S. Woodward, 50, Beecher City, was cited for Retail Theft.
On Dec. 27, Kylee N. Cown, 27, Newton, was cited for Retail Theft.
On Dec. 27, Becky R. Turner, 43, Oblong, was cited for Retail Theft.
