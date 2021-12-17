The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
• Effingham County Deputies arrested Alexander F. Flack, 40, Sikeston, Missouri, Dec. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court/petition to revoke probation on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Flack was in jail at last check.
• Effingham City Police arrested Phillip K. Hodges, 56, Effingham, Dec. 16 on charges of driving with a revoked driver’s license and illegal transportation of alcohol. Hodges was given a notice to appear in court and was released.
• Altamont City Police arrested Jesse J. Boggs, 44, Effingham, Dec. 16 on charges of possession of between 5-15 grams of methamphetamine, no insurance and a Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of improper use of a registration/title. Boggs was in jail at last check.
