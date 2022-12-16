The Effingham County Jail reported the following booking:
Effingham police arrested Jordan Kritz, 33, Effingham, on Dec. 14 on an Effingham County warrant for delivery of more than five grams of meth.
Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%..
Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 8:04 pm
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Sponsored By: St Anthony's Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.