Effingham police reported the following crashes:
Dec. 14, 2022
At 7:40 a.m.. at the intersection of Banker and Walk a vehicle driven by Natasha L. Sandschafer, 36, Effingham, struck a dog. No injuries and no citations.
Dec. 15, 2022
At 6:59 a.m. at 2500 N. 3rd a semi driven by Kenneth A. Camp, 72, Farina, backed into a parked semi owned by United Parcel Service Inc., Hammond, IN. No injuries and no citations.
At 11:19 a.m. at 1410 W. Fayette a vehicle driven by Kelli J. Moon, 42, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Matthew R. Warner, 29, Effingham. No injuries and no citations.
At 12:57 p.m. at 15130 N. US HWY 45 a vehicle driven by Gary S. Wise, 73, Effingham, struck a deer. No injuries and no citations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.