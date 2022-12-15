December 2, 2022 – December 9, 2022
On 12/02/2022 a QUIT CLIM DEED 2022R03156 was recorded from Nancy A. Slifer to Roy W. Reed III for property located at Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 12/02/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03158 was recorded from Roy Reed III to Nancy A. Slifer for property located at Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 12/02/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03159 was recorded from George M. Conder, and Diana M. Conder to George M. Conder, and Diana M. Conder for property located at Parcel: 0221-30-00-300-005, 2121-31-00-300-001, 2121-31-00-400-001, and 2121-32-00-300-004; Tract: SEC: 30 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE SW, SEC: 31 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 31 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SE, SEC: 31 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NE, SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE SW, SEC: 32 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW SW, and SEC: 6 TWP: 9 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NW. $0.00.
On 12/02/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03160 was recorded from Michael A. Juenger (Trustee), and Judy J. Juenger (Trustee) of the Juenger Trust to B1 Voyles Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1001-26-00-300-017; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 26 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW, and SEC: 26 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $2,417.375.00.
On 12/02/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03161 was recorded from Beverly A. McQuiggan, Sheila Irene Meador, and Vera Elaine Jordan Heiser to B1 Voyles Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1001-26-00-300-017; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, SEC: 26 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW, and SEC: 26 TWP: 14 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $0.00.
On 12/02/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03164 was recorded from Brian S. Slifer (Trustee) of the Jimmy C. Slifer Trust to Brian S. Slifer, and Karla J. Slifer for property located at Parcel: 0528-10-00-200-008; Tract: SEC: 10 TWP: 9 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW NE. $210,000.00.
On 12/05/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03172 was recorded from Lori L. Dunn to Connor Hutchins for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-08-203-006; Subdivision: FRIEDLEY & BUCKS ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 11 OL: P:, and FRIEDLEY & BUCKS ADD MOWEAQUA B: 1 L: 12 OL: P:. $125,000.00.
On 12/05/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03173 was recorded from Amanda Whitney to Stephen Bennett for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-10-112-012; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 3 L: 3 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 3 L: 4 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 3 L: 5 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 3 L: 6 OL: P:. $4,500.00.
On 12/05/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03176 was recorded from Thomas M. Niksic, Jacqueline M. Ryan, and Gwen M. Niksic to Our Dam House Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2013-08-05-105-014. $265,000.00.
On 12/06/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03184 was recorded from Paul F. Temmen, and Opal Delores Temmen to Jesse A. Temmen for property located at Parcel: 1122-13-00-200-004; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 9 RNG: 1 GOVTLOT: NE NE. $1,000.00.
On 12/06/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03185 was recorded from Brian McGregor to Mark E. Younker, and Pamela R. Younker for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-08-207-006; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 5TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 4 L: 10 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 5TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 4 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 12/07/2022 a TAW DEED 2022R03189 was recorded from Jessica Fox. Shelby County Clerk to JICTB Inc. for property located at Parcel: 0723-16-14-312-002; Subdivision: MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 9 L: 10 OL: P:, MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 9 L: 11 OL: P:, and MRS M M BASYES 1ST ADD HERRICK B: 9 L: 9 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 12/07/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03203 was recorded from Maurice D. Mathias Jr. (Trustee), Joyce L. Mathias (Trustee) of the MDM Trust, and the JLM Trust, Connie K. Spencer (Trustee) of the Connie K. Spenser Trust, and Terry L. Spencer (Trustee) of the Terry L. Spencer Trust to Matthew Florey, and Ashley Florey for property located at Parcel: 0417-35-00-200-001; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT:. $0.00.
On 12/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03206 was recorded from Pip East Llc. to Raymond Pierre, and Esther Carasco for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-10-103-008; Subdivision: RIVERVIEW ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 7 L: 19 OL: P:. $10,000.00.
On 12/07/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03209 was recorded from James Millikin University AKA Millikin University to Hendren One Llc. for property located at Parcel: 1208-06-00-200-001, 2205-31-00-400-001, and 2205-32-00-300-001; Tract: SEC: 31 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 32 TWP: 13 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE, and SEC: 6 TWP: 12 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: NE. $9,310,500.00.
On 12/08/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03210 was recorded from Charles C. Turner II to Swearingen Enterprises Llc. for property located at Parcel: 0115-36-13-301-001; Subdivision: ANNA LOUISE B: L: 1 OL: P:, ANNA LOUISE B: L: 2 OL: P:, ANNA LOUISE B: L: 3 OL: P:, and ANNA LOUISE B: L: 4 OL: P:. $45,000.00.
On 12/08/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03213 was recorded from Carol Jo McGraw (Trustee) of the Carol Jo Garwood McGraw Trust to Heavner Beyers & Mihlar Llc DBA Central Illinois Title Company for property located at Parcel: 0603-11-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 12/08/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03214 was recorded from Carl D. Garwood to Heavner, Beyers & Mihlar Llc. DBA Central Illinois Title Company for property located at Parcel: 0603-11-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 12/08/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03215 was recorded from Gregory F. Garwood (Trustee) of the Gregory F. Garwood Living Trust to Heavner Beyers & Mihlar Llc. DBA Central Illinois Title Company for property located at Parcel: 0603-11-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 12/08/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03216 was recorded from Marcia Garwood-Pitha (Trustee) of the Marcia Garwood-Pitha 2013 Trust to Heavner Beyers & Mihlar Llc. DBA Central Illinois Company for property located at Parcel: 0603-11-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 11 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW. $0.00.
On 12/08/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R03220 was recorded from Cindy Watters (Executor), and Robert E. Gaston (Deceased) to M & L Builders Inc. for property located at Parcel: 2409-36-13-306-004, 2409-36-13-306-005, 2409-36-13-306-006, and 2409-36-13-306-007; Subdivision: WINDSOR B: 9 L: 10 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 9 L: 11 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 9 L: 12 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 9 L: 7 OL: P:, WINDSOR B: 9 L: 8 OL: P:, and WINDSOR B: 9 L: 9 OL: P:. $32,500.00.
On 12/09/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03224 was recorded from Darla Devin Lewis AKA Devin Lewis to Tracy Schwenker, and Maggie Lewis for property located at Parcel: 0819-26-00-300-005, and 0819-27-00-400-002; Tract: SEC: 26 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SW SW, and SEC: 27 TWP: 10 RNG: 4 GOVTLOT: SE. $90,000.00.
On 12/09/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03225 was recorded from Pamela J. Cutler to Christopher Webb, Adrian Webb, and Erica Lynn Cutler for property located at Tract: SEC: 2 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SE. and SEC: 2 TWP: 10 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE. $0.00.
On 12/09/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03228 was recorded from Beatrice Claire Barker (Trustee) of the Beatrice Claire Barker Trust to Leonard B. Pitt, and Beatrice Claire Barker for property located at Parcel: 0221-01-06-101-005; Subdivision: WOOLERYS SUB DIV #2 B: L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 12/09/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R03229 was recorded from Michael J. Metzger (Executor), and Arnold J. Metzger (Deceased) to Michael J. Metzger, Natalie J. Metzger, and Wade M. Metzger for property located at Parcel: 0603-09-00-300-005; Tract: SEC: 9 TWP: 13 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: SW. $0.00.
On 12/09/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03231 was recorded from Barbara J. Watkins to Charles W. Trainor for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-18-301-009; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 12 L: 8 OL: P:. $135,000.00.
On 12/09/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03234 was recorded from PNC Bank NA 9Trustee) of the Leslie R. Tallman Trust to Gary R. Nichols, and Randy T. Nichols for property located at Parcel: 1707-13-00-300-003; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SE, SEC: 13 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SW, and SEC: 13 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SE. $0.00.
On 12/09/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03235 was recorded from Randy T. Nichols, and Gary R. Nichols to David White, and Beverly White for property located at Parcel: 1707-13-00-300-003; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $1,073.107.00.
On 12/09/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03236 was recorded from Tallman Farms Llc. to David White, and Beverly White for property located at Parcel: 1707-13-00-300-003; Tract: SEC: 13 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: NE SW, SEC: 13 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 13 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SE SW, and SEC: 13 TWP: 12 RNG: 3 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $1,073.107.00.
On 12/09/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R03238 was recorded from Gerald D. Clawson (Executor), Steven L. Clawson (Executor), and Doris E. Clawson (Deceased) to Gerald D. Clawson, and Steven Clawson for property located at Parcel: 0417-14-00-100-005; Tract: SEC: 14 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW, and SEC: 14 TWP: 10 RNG: 2 GOVTLOT: NW NW. $0.00.
On 11/28/022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03110 was recorded from Thomas P. Orr (Trustee) of the Lowell P. Orr Jr. Trust to Rusty Car Llc. for property located at Parcel: 2121-33-00-100-003; Tract: SEC: 33 TWP: 10 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW NW. $0.00.
On 11/28/2022 an EXECUTOR DEED 2022R03114 was recorded from Carole McClain (Executor), and Larry R. Workman (Deceased) to Gary A. Morrell for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-08-209-012; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 6TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 5 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 6TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 6 OL: P:. $15,000.00.
On 11/28/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03115 was recorded from Lowell Joseph Elson (Trustee) AKA L. Joe Elson (Trustee) of the Lowell Joseph Elson Trust to Beth Barker (Trustee) of the Wanda B. Elson Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 1 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 10 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 15 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE, SEC: 19 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 19 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE, SEC: 19 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NW, and SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 11/28/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03116 was recorded from Lowell Joseph Elson (Trustee) AKA L. Joe Elson (Trustee), and Beth Barker (Trustee) of the Wanda B. Elson Trust to L. Joe Elson (Trustee), Beth Barker (Trustee) of the Wanda Elson Marital Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 1 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 10 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 14 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NW, SEC: 15 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE, SEC: 19 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 19 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE, and SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 11/28/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03117 was recorded from Lowell Joseph Elson (Trustee) AKA L. Joe Elson, Beth Barker (Trustee) of the Wanda B. Elson Trust to L. Joe Elson (Trustee), and Beth Barker (Trustee of the Wanda Elson Trust for property located at Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 1 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 10 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 14 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NW, SEC: 15 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE, SEC: 19 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 19 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE, and SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 11/28/2022 a TRUSTEE DEED 2022R03118 was recorded from Lowell Joseph Elson (Trustee) AKA L. Joe Elson (Trustee), and Beth Barker (Trustee) of the Wanda B. Elson Trust (Marital) to Ash Grove Acres Llc. for property located at Tract: SEC: 1 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SW, SEC: 1 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 10 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: SE, SEC: 14 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NW, SEC: 15 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE, SEC: 19 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE, SEC: 19 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NE NE, and SEC: 20 TWP: 11 RNG: 6 GOVTLOT: NW NE. $0.00.
On 11/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03119 was recorded from Michael T. Yarnell, and Mary L. Yarnell to Chad McLain for property located at Parcel: 1208-03-05-107-002; Subdivision: VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 7 L: 1 OL: P:, VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 7 L: 2 OL: P:, and VILLAGE OF FINDLAY B: 7 L: 3 OL: P:. $3,000.00.
On 11/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03126 was recorded from Diane Jack to Paul E. Tabbert, and Teresa Tabbert for property located at Parcel: 1520-08-00-300-004; Tract: SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: NW SW. $80,000.00.
On 11/28/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03128 was recorded from Donna Lankow to Paul E. Tabbert, and Teresa Tabbert for property located at Parcel: 1520-08-00-300-004; Tract: SEC: 8 TWP: 10 RNG: 5 GOVTLOT: SW SW. $160,000.00.
On 11/29/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03133 was recorded from Richard Lehs to Rita Mann for property located at Parcel: 2013-07-18-302-005; Subdivision: CRANE & STEVENSON B: 13 L: 6 OL: P:. $145,000.00.
On 11/30/2022 a QUIT CLAIM DEED 2022R03135 was recorded from Deann M. Cole to Mark R. Cole for property located t Subdivision: JOHN CUTLER ADD B: 2 L: 4 OL: P:, and JOHN CUTLER ADD B: 2 L: 5 OL: P:. $0.00.
On 11/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03136 was recorded from James M. Rucker to Garrett Thomas Keown for property located at Parcel: 1001-31-12-205-002; Subdivision: PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 7 OL: P:, and PRESCOTTS 8TH ADD MOWEAQUA B: 2 L: 8 OL: P:. $70,000.00.
On 11/30/2022 a DEED OF WARRANTY 2022R03138 was recorded from Connie R. Nacke to Lisa A. Price for property located at Parcel: 2013-18-09-110-003; Subdivision: DANIEL EARP 1ST ADD SHELBYVILLE B: 1 L: 1 OL: P:. $20,000.00.
On 12/01/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R03146 was recorded from the Townships of Okaw and Todd’s Point, and Wright Cemetery to George Spallinger, and Kathy Spallinger. $600.00.
On 12/01/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R03147 was recorded from the Townships of Okaw and Todd’s Point, and Todd’s Point Cemetery to Steve Cole, and Kelly Cole. $1,500.00.
On 12/01/2022 a CEMETERY DEED 2022R03148 was recorded from the Townships of Okaw and Todd’s Point, and Wright Cemetery to Janet Kay Lofland. $500.00.
