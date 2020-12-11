Effingham County Jail reported the following booking: Effingham Police Department arrested Dylan W. White, 27, Dieterich on charges of failure to appear in relation to a 2016 mob action case. White was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
12-11-20 Effingham County Jail
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Sheron J. Habing, 72, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Aperion Friendship Manor in St. Elmo, IL. There will be no public services held at this time. Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham, IL is the assisting the family. Memorials may be made directly to the National …
Dr. Larry Ray Lane, 80, of Naples, FL and Champaign, IL passed away on December 3, 2020 at Moorings Park Memory Care in Naples. Born August 1, 1940, in Mattoon, IL, Larry was the son of Raymond Henry and Pauline Virginia (Wingler) Lane. He married Glenda Lee Marshall on August 29, 1959 in Ef…
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Trucker who died in fiery crash on I-70 identified
- Local coaches named to IBCA Hall of Fame
- Montrose man dies when vehicle struck by train
- Plan Commission rejects rezoning for proposed QuikTrip gas station
- Effingham County COVID death toll reaches 30
- Sigel based food truck serves area communities
- Our View: Thanks to Effingham County Health Department for explanation of 'COVID-related' deaths
- Hometown Christmas COVID style
- 'Life, Death, and Love in COVID': EHS theater students producing podcast for fall show
- Big Tipper: Woman uses social media to give huge tips to servers around Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.